Gold medal for Ilkeston skater Holly White at Alexandra Palace

Holly White with her medals at Alexandra Palace.

Holly White, 13, has been skating with Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy (NSSA) for three years and this is her second competing season.

Her team, Ice Stars, competed in the Basic Novice category at Skate London Synchro and returned home with a gold medal from what was the first synchronised skating competition to take place in the UK since the first national lockdown in March 2020.

Mum Tracy said: “It’s been 20 months since her last competition and she has been working really hard on her fitness, flexibility and skating skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the lockdowns she was doing seven zoom classes a week and still attending school at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy as a key worker child.

“The coaches did an amazing job of keeping the skaters motivated and focused until they could get back onto the ice.”

Holly also has three gold medals from the 2019/2020 season when she skated with the pre-juvenile team Ice Pops.