Gold medal for Ilkeston skater Holly White at Alexandra Palace
A synchronised ice skater from Ilkeston has returned from London with gold and silver medals after competing at Skate London Synchro 2021 at Alexandra Palace.
Holly White, 13, has been skating with Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy (NSSA) for three years and this is her second competing season.
Her team, Ice Stars, competed in the Basic Novice category at Skate London Synchro and returned home with a gold medal from what was the first synchronised skating competition to take place in the UK since the first national lockdown in March 2020.
Mum Tracy said: “It’s been 20 months since her last competition and she has been working really hard on her fitness, flexibility and skating skills.
“During the lockdowns she was doing seven zoom classes a week and still attending school at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy as a key worker child.
“The coaches did an amazing job of keeping the skaters motivated and focused until they could get back onto the ice.”
Holly also has three gold medals from the 2019/2020 season when she skated with the pre-juvenile team Ice Pops.
Holly and the team are now focusing on the next competition, the Britannia Cup, an international competition which is being held at The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 15th-16th January 2022.