‘Exciting times’ as new basketball season starts for Derbyshire Arrows

Hopeful Encon Derbyshire Arrows say they can’t wait for the new season to start on Sunday in the Second Division of the National Men’s Basketball League.

Head coach Jonathan Kelly said: “A new season is always exciting, with all teams full of optimism, and we are no different.

“We have a lot of talent in the squad. It is a matter now of putting it all out there on the court and growing as a group.

“The team is young, but it posseses a high level of technical ability. These are exciting times.”

Arrows have put together some of the best players in the area, securing the services of quality targets, such as Xavier McIntosh, Eddie Brownell and Jacob Parades-Lee.

The new additions will be anchored again by perennial all-star Joseph Baugh, alongside successes of last season, such as Camran McKenzie and George Brownell. James Kelly and James Cusack will offer veteran leadership in the front and back courts.

After victories in warm-up matches against Teesside Mohawks and Teesside Lions, Arrows begin their campaign at home to Bristol Hurricanes at Dronfield Sports Centre (4.15 pm).

The game will be preceded at 2 pm by the new TG Derbyshire Arrows U23s taking on Doncaster Eagles.