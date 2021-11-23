Encon Derbyshire Arrows prove too good for Charnwood

Arrows overall are now 3-3 having played four out of their six games away from home.

Charnwood pressed aggressively throughout, forcing Arrows into 17 turnovers in the first-half. However, the Arrows defence remained strong and Xavier McIntosh converted 16 of their first 21 points, mostly on the break. Arrows closed the quarter leading 21-17.

Charnwood hit back in the second quarter to leave the Arrows narrowly ahead by 38-37. The game was contested on every play but the Arrows were able to maintain their composure and execute just enough to lead 61-57.

The majority of scoring came from the Arrows’ starting five but there were important contributions from Imcy Camara and James Kelly.

The game went down top the wire with the Arrows getting home thanks to the cool foul shooting of Joseph Baugh. Callam McKenzie had seven assists

Arrows scorers: Xavier McIntosh 32, George Brownell 13, Joseph Baugh 11.

Arrows’ under-14 side ran out 70-37 winners over Barnsley Metros.

It was their seventh win of the season as 27 points from Zane Abbott provided the momentum to win the game.

The match was competitive throughout but it was the Arrows who took all four quarters to record a bounce back win after their first defeat at Teesside Lions.

The Arrows were solid if not spectacular in the opening quarter, taking a 14-5 advantage as Abbott scored ten points and Eddie Reece four. A further seven points in the second quarter and baskets for Jack Goodwill and Tom Bradley saw the Arrows ahead 35-14 at the interval.

The second half was well contested but Goodwill and Reece along with Abbott saw the Arrows remain in control to the end.

There was much promise too from Omar Elshinawi while Will Collins, Abey Smith, Liam Mesagne and Tobey Moralee-Cook all played their part.