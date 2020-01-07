Electric Chesterfield shoot to top of table with nine-goal romp

Sharpshooting Chesterfield rocketed to the top of the Midland Men’s Hockey League’s Second Division with a resounding 9-0 romp.

Entertaining Coventry and North Warwick in their first match after the Christmas and New Year break, Christian Battye’s boys were irresistible.

Man-of-the-match Joe Morton fired a first-half hat-trick, while Dan Molloy and Joe Green bagged braces and Josh Beardsley and Johnny Hancock were also on the scoresheet.

The win moved Chesterfield above Telford and Wrekin on goal-difference (plus-29 to plus-16) with ten games of the 22-match season completed.

It was the perfect tonic as they prepare for a crucial sequence of matches over the next few weeks, beginning with a clash this weekend against third-placed Streetly, who are only one point behind the top two.

A delighted Battye said: “We looked fit, sharp and at it. To control a game that much after a few weeks off was terrific. It sets us up very well for a tough run of games coming up.”

Adding to the club’s joy was the news that their squad is set to be strengthened before the Streetly game by the arrivals of Australian imports Aiden Van Staden and Harvey Bassell.

Against Coventry, Chesterfield were quick out the blocks and took the lead inside five minutes when Beardsley was first to react to net from close range.

Morton then took hold of proceedings and began to torment the visitors. The tricky winger got off the mark with a cool finish, and his second followed soon after when he rounded the ‘keeper and lifted the ball into the net. He completed his treble with a powerful strike from the top of the circle to make it 4-0.

Green was next to get in on the act, effectively killing the game off with a superb improvised goal just before half time after a brilliant counter attack.

Any hopes of a fightback from Coventry were extinguished inside the first minute of the second period when birthday boy Molloy continued his pre-Christmas form with a blazing strike after a powerful run.

Green bagged his second to make it 7-0 before Molloy swept home from a weaving run by Morton.

The Chesterfield back line had little to do but, when called upon, goalkeeper Matt Drohan mopped up anything that came his way and Joe Welsh put in a solid display at full-back.

As the pressure mounted, the hosts showed no let-up and opened up a ragged Coventry defence at will. The scoring was completed when Hancock scuffed the ball past the stranded goalie