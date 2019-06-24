Dronfield fencer Cooper called up for European Championships

Dronfield fencer Matt Cooper answered an SOS call to join the senior Great Britain team at the European Championships.

Cooper, a former pupil at Henry Fanshawe School and now a dentistry student at Sheffield University, is currently ranked number five in the country. He had been selected as a non-playing reserve, but flew out to Germany to compete in the team event after an injury to teammate Phillip Marsh.

Coach Tony Klenczar said this was another significant milestone in the fencing career of Cooper, who is a former junior number one and British junior champion. His ultimate goal is to represent Britain at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Cooper is a member of the Derbyshire Epee Academy, which goes from strength to strength and boasts eight of the top ten fencers in the country at various levels.