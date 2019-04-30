Diver Grace makes a splash with two national medals

A teenager from Clowne has become a dual national medallist at the British Elite Junior Diving Championships, held in Sheffield.

Grace Ally secured a bronze medal with a personal-best dive in the individual girls’ B platform event for 14-to-15-year-olds.

And then she went on to win silver with her partner, Jessica Vega, in the girls’ synchronised diving event for 14-to-18-year-olds off the three-metre springboard.

Proud mum Wendy said: “What is most impressive about Grace’s success is that she has only been diving for just over two-and-a-half years, unlike most of her competitors who have been in the sport for seven years or more to reach this standard.

“She works very hard to juggle her diving alongside her work at school, and she has her sights on a successful senior diving career.

“She attends St Mary’s Royal Catholic High School in Newbold, who have been incredibly supportive, allowing her time off for afternoon training and competitions when required.”

Grace trains six days a week at the Ponds Forge International Pool in Sheffield, under the watchful eye of diving coach Tom Owens.

She currently competes in both platform and springboard events, but hopes to specialise in platform long term.