Derbyshire's clash with Glamorgan is abandoned
Derbyshire and Glamorgan were frustrated by the weather which prevented any play in the Royal London Cup match at Derby.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:36 pm
The prospects of play always looked slim after heavy rain in the morning followed by further showers prevented the game starting at the scheduled 11am start although the toss took place with Derbyshire electing to field.
It was hoped conditions would improve enough for the umpires to inspect at 2.30pm but more rain during the lunch interval resulted in the match being abandoned.
Both teams take a point for a no result which is Derbyshire’s first in the competition after three defeats while Glamorgan now have five points from four matches.