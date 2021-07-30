Derbyshire's clash with Glamorgan is abandoned

The covers are firmly in place at Derby due to rain.

The prospects of play always looked slim after heavy rain in the morning followed by further showers prevented the game starting at the scheduled 11am start although the toss took place with Derbyshire electing to field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was hoped conditions would improve enough for the umpires to inspect at 2.30pm but more rain during the lunch interval resulted in the match being abandoned.