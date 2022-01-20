Derbyshire to begin LV= County Championship season with trip to Lord's to face Middlesex

Derbyshire's fixtures for 2022 have now been released.

The 2022 schedule will see the majority of LV= County Championship fixtures begin on Thursdays in 2022, meaning Saturdays and Sundays are reserved for the business end of red ball matches.

New head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, will take charge of his first fixture against Middlesex, with games against Sussex (H), Leicestershire (A), Glamorgan (H), Worcestershire (H) and Nottinghamshire (A) all lined up for the opening two months of the season.

The BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, in association with Chesterfield Borough Council, returns with Derbyshire Falcons facing Yorkshire Vikings at Queen's Park on Saturday 18 June, while the LV= County Championship fixture against Middlesex will also be hosted under the spire, from Sunday 12 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vitality Blast returns to The Incora County Ground on Friday 27 May, as Birmingham Bears visit Derby, before Arthur's side travel to Leicestershire a day later.

After the drama of last year's encounter, the home leg of the East Midlands Derby against Notts Outlaws will take place under the lights on Friday 3 June, with a bumper crowd expected for the ever-popular fixture.

The LV= County Championship will take place between April and September, with five fixtures being played across June and July, while the Vitality Blast begins at the end of May and concludes with Finals Day on Saturday 16 July at Edgbaston.