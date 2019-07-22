Derbyshire’s U18 golfers are crowned league champions

A remarkable comeback by the Derbyshire U18 boys’ county golf team clinched them the West Midlands League title.

Derbyshire overturned a two-point deficit from the morning foursomes to emerge 10-5 winners against Staffordshire, and now go on to represent the league against the East Midlands champions in the Midlands final in October.

Henry Hayward and Ben Wain started the recovery by snatching a point in match three, which was followed by a half for Jack Barker-Sabido and captain Max Hughes.

Sam Potter and Dan Heaslip continued the good work, almost retrieving a deficit of five shots through 11 holes, and the singles matches got off to a flier with wins from the same duo.

Further victories came from Hayward, Matt Pepper, Wain, Barker-Sabido, Tom Weeks and Tom Allen, with Hughes grabbing a half, and Louie Cole the only loser.

Manager John Barker said: “The lads deserve credit for their commitment to the county. Thanks to all who supported us.”