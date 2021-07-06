Derbyshire riders to again take centre stage at Darley Moor

Matlock's Ash Stone will be in action.

With previous rounds having been affected by the pandemic, round five effectively only takes competitors towards the midway point in this year’s championship and again many local competitors are in with a shout of both silverware and high positions in the championship tables.

Those taking part on Sunday will include Chesterfield’s Freddy Oakley will race in the Junior B Championship where he currently lies second, while David Bradley (Matlock) has a seven point advantage over rival Martin Powell (Telford) in the Classic and Forgotten Era 501cc-1300cc Championship.

The 2019 Champion Mark Brailsford (Chesterfield) is currently third in the Honda CB500/Suzuki Bandit Championship and with no entry received from either rider above him, has a chance of getting back to the top of the standings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently tying on points in second place in the Open Solo class, Ash Stone (Matlock) and Mark Goodings (Doncaster) will be battling to become Championship leader.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, all spectator tickets need to be ordered prior to meeting at www.darleymoorstore.co.uk, where you can also read more about the numerous rules and restrictions that will apply to spectators attending.