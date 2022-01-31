Luke Nash in action for Chesterfield against Stockton. Photo by Chris Moores.

Saturday’s encounter with high-flying Stockton went according to the script, with the visitors from Teeside racing into a 3-0 half-time lead.

A far more resilient home side emerged for the second-half. Skipper Jon Moores pulled a goal back and, for a time, the hosts piled on the pressure. It was to no avail, however, as the away side took back control of the game with goals four, five and six.

Teenager Luke Nash snatched a late consolation when he rounded off an excellent counter-attacking move, but a much-improved second-half wasn’t enough against a strong Stockton outfit.

Sunday proved to be a day of toil for Chesterfield away at mid-table Brigg.

The home side took an early lead and went into the break a goal to the good.

The second half was a scrappy affair, but Brigg came away with the points after two late goals.

Coach Christian Battye said: “With the players we had missing it was always going to be very tricky. Any club would struggle with five players missing, let alone one our size. The boys that stepped in to play did brilliantly though, they should be proud of how they represented the club.

“I think the second-half against Stockton showed what we were about, at one stage we looked as if we were back in the game but they were so clinical and have much more experience at this level.

“Sunday wasn’t easy as we were up against another very experienced team. They just had that extra bit of nous and patience when it mattered.

“Spirits are still high, we recognise we haven’t had the easiest run of games after Christmas.

"We’re already looking forward to next week and we have at least three players back after playing international hockey, which is a hugely positive thing for the club in general.

" We could also have one or two new players to add to the squad, but we’ll have a look at them in the next week or so”.