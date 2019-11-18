Deadly Molloy scores four goals as Chesterfield ease to win

Dan Molloy, who scored four of Chesterfield's goals in their 6-3 victory. (PHOTO BY: Kev Randall)
Deadly Dan Molloy scored four to take his tally for the season to ten as Chesterfield hammered Harborne 2nd in the Second Division of the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

In a highly entertaining encounter on a wet morning, Chesterfield ran out deserved 6-3 winners, despite a spirited fightback from 5-1 down by the Birmingham side in the latter stages.

The breakthrough goal came in peculiar circumstances as a pass from midfield by Jonny Hancock not only eluded its intended recipent, Jack Hartley, who was unable to make a clean trap in the circle, but also a horrified Harborne defence, and the ball rolled into the net, with the ‘keeper deliberately leaving it, believing mistakenly it hadn’t been touched.

The visitors equalised with a penalty stroke, despatched by Alex Kotlarsewski past Matt Drohan, but Chesterfield responded by piling on the pressure and regained the lead just before half-time with an expert slap finish from Joe Green after a reverse pass from Molloy.

The start of the second period belonged to Molloy, who blasted a quickfire hat-trick, first after good work by Joe Morton, next from a penalty corner and then when following up a shot from Hartley.

Chesterfield took their foot off the gas, allowing Harborne to pull one back and go close to others, including with a penalty stroke that Drohan saved.

But Molloy struck again from a pass by Green to ease the worries before Harborne netted a late consolation.