Confident Seb Perez hoping to continue his fine form at Oulton Park

Race ace Seb Perez, of Chesterfield, is hoping to continue his fine form when travelling to Oulton Park this weekend for the next two rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship.

The 19-year-old Perez sits fifth in the pro category of the championship after taking his second podium of the season in the previous meeting at Croft in north Yorkshire.

And Oulton Park brings back happy memories for him because, last year, he picked up a victory and a podium spot for one of his best weekends of the season.

Perez said: “It is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, and I will be well pleased if I come away with the same or even better this weekend.”

At Croft, he finished fourth overall, and third in his category, in the opening race before torrential race marred the second contest.

Perez was one of only three drivers who opted to start with dry tyres on a wet circuit before changing to wets after five laps. With poor visibility, standing water on the track and a safety car deployed, it proved difficult to make a challenge, but he still bagged a creditable sixth.

He said: “It was great getting the podium in race one, but the second race was one of the craziest in my career. We were a few laps too late with the pit-stop, but at least I made it round in one piece.”

This year’s 16-race Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship is one of the most highly regarded in Europe. After Oulton Park, it moves on to Silverstone.