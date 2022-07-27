Chesterfield's Millie Bright helps guide England's Lionesses to Euro 2022 final

England's defender Millie Bright celebrates after winning the semi-final against Sweden. Photo: Getty.

Having put in a player-of-the-match display in the quarter-final win over Spain six days earlier, Bright again helped her side keep a clean-sheet against much-fancied Sweden on Tuesday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, the Lionesses running out 4-0 winners.

Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.

Mead then turned provider in the opening moments of the second half, delivering a corner that was headed in by Lucy Bronze, before substitute Alessia Russo notched her fourth goal of these finals with a delightful back-heeled effort in the 68th minute.

Fran Kirby added the fourth with a chip eight minutes later and it could have been even more for England, with Lauren Hemp having rattled the woodwork at 2-0, as they comprehensively avoided more semi-final disappointment after exiting at this stage at their last three major tournaments.

They can now look forward to a showdown on Sunday with either Germany or France at a sold-out Wembley, their semi-final taking place on Wednesday night after this week’s Derbyshire Times went to press, where victory will secure them the first major trophy in their history.

The sense the team, led at the back by Killamarsh-born Millie Bright who has been one of the stars of the tournament, are on the brink of something special was certainly tangible among England fans in the 28,624 crowd at the stadium.

Speaking after last Wednesday’s quarter-final win over Spain, in which Bright was named player-of-the-match, she said: “The atmosphere was incredible. Everyone keeps talking about the pressure that’s on us but we embrace every moment, we’re embracing the fans.