Chesterfield youngsters impress in Youth League

U15 age-groups from Chesterfield and District Athletics Club competed at the University of York Athletics Stadium for the Youth Development League.

There were wins for Thomas Marriott, James Foot, Lily Baines, Hannah Moody, Alicia Proctor, Charlotte Staniland, Melissa Humphreys, Isabelle Fellows and Lottie Hall.

There were also second and third places for Ben Fogden, Malachi Cooper, Joseph Baker, Gracjan Mazurek, Jacob Peers-Wain, Thomas Bettney, Alicia Proctor, Autumn Dunkley, Eva Kirkwood, Emily Rogers, Ruby Higham, Gracie Pell, Lydia Griffin and Macy Helps.

The team have now moved into second place in the league with two meetings left.