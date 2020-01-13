Chesterfield surrender top spot after late equaliser in ten-goal thriller

A heartbreaking late equaliser forced Chesterfield to share the spoils in a ten-goal thriller against fellow title-chasers Streetly.

Chesterfield led 2-0, 3-1 and 5-3, but ended up drawing 5-5 to surrender top spot in the Midland Men’s Hockey League, Second Division to Telford and Wrekin, whom they play this weekend.

Coach Christian Battye said: “It was a tough result to take, but it’s always a hard-fought game against Streetly, and it should give us complete focus for the Telford match.”

Fielding Australian imports Harvey Bessell and Aiden Van Staden for their debuts, the hosts started well and were ahead inside five minutes when a wonderful passing move involving midfielders Johnny Hancock and Joe Morton left forward Joe Green with the final touch.

Hancock made it 2-0 after Dan Molloy had had the vision to spot him at the back post, and although Streetly pulled one back against the run of play, Chesterfield restored their two-goal cushion before the break. This time, Bessell tapped home to round off another slick passing move.

The visitors opened the second half by drawing level at 3-3, but Chesterfield were soon in command again as Molloy fired in a backhand strike off the underside of the bar and, fresh off the plane, Bessell added another from a well-worked penalty-corner routine with fellow Tasmanian, Van Staden.

The points looked won, only for third-placed Streetly to respond with a penalty-corner goal and then a penalty stroke, awarded after a clash in the circle, in the dying minutes .