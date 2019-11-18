Chesterfield sprinter wins world silver medal on GB debut

Runner Ellie Simpson, of Chesterfield, has spoken of her delight at winning a silver medal on her debut for Great Britain at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The 24-year-old sprinter competes in a sport called RaceRunning, which is an event for athletes with cerebral palsy. She uses a three-wheeled frame, which resembles a tricycle without pedals, to give her balance and stability.

Ellie Simpson (centre) sprinting to second place in the World Para Athletics Championships. (PHOTO BY: Luc Percival Photography)

Simpson had to wait until the last day of the championships to get her shot at glory, but produced a superb performance in the 100m to finish only half a second behind the world number one, fellow Brit Kayleigh Haggo, in a personal-best (PB) time of 18.87 seconds.

“I am so over the moon!” beamed Simpson, who is coached by Jessica Davidson, also from Chesterfield.

“To medal at my first major championship in my first GB vest, and with a massive PB too, is amazing.

“I knew I was capable of going sub-19 seconds, but I didn’t think it would happen in Dubai, especially with how nervous I was. I’m really proud, and so excited to see what I can do next.”

Simpson already holds the 200m world record, which she broke in Manchester earlier this year.