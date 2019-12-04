Chesterfield's Seb Perez takes the wheel of brand new Fiesta R5 in Cumbria

Seb Perez will add another string to his bow as he climbs behind the wheel of the brand-new Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II when he competes with M-Sport at the Grizedale Stages on December 7.



After racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB during the summer months, the 20-year old took part in the Rally Dijious Bo in Mallorca in early November, in a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, and will now test himself in the spectacular EcoBoost-powered R5.

It is somewhat of a completed circle for Perez as his father, Steve has rallied Ford Focus RS WRC cars, becoming BTRDA Gold Star Champion in 2010 and 2014 with M-Sport machinery.

The Cumbrian event comprises 41 stage miles in less than five hours, on challenging terrain which includes a mammoth 18-mile double stage which will test competitors’ abilities to the limit.

Joining Perez in the car will be experienced co-driver Alex Lee, with whom he has competed on the Ypres Classic Rally, RAC Rally, and a number of other events.

Perez said: “I am really excited to take part in the event and to rally with M-Sport in the new Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II. It looks like a fantastic piece of kit and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel and see what the car can do.

“My Dad has competed in a number of UK rally championships over the years. He won the BTRDA twice in a Ford Focus WRC car, so he’s had a long-standing relationship with M-Sport.

“My goal was always to do an event in an R5 at some point and that has come together for this rally, so it is fantastic to combine the family links with both Ford and M-Sport, as well as reuniting Alex and I in the car.”