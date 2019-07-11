Chesterfield's Seb Perez ready to race at British Grand Prix

Chesterfield racing driver Seb Perez is set for the biggest race of his career to date as he prepares for a guest drive in the Porsche Supercup at the British Grand Prix this weekend (July 12-14).

The most Porshce Supercup is one of the most competitive one-make series on the planet and has raced alongside the Formula 1 World Championship since 1993, meaning Seb will find himself racing in front of more than 100,000 fans at Silverstone.

The intense competition and close racing is why so many Supercup drivers have gone on to secure factory drives in GT racing, providing a vital step on the ladder for any driver.

Perez will head out for free practice on Friday, July 12th at 17:45. The next day there is a fan autograph session at 13:20 before a quick 30-minute qualifying session at 17:15.

The 13-lap contest is set to start at 11:15 on Sunday, July 14th, the final support race before the British Grand Prix itself. It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, Eurosport, and a host of broadcasters across the globe.

Perez said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It is going to be an interesting weekend as there’s a few things to learn. They have a slight camber change on the cars so there’s a different driving style – it’s a bit more exaggerated than we’re used to so it will be exciting.

“I think the change in driving will suit me. I’ll have to get my head around it so there’s the balance of getting used to the new setup and also ensuring my driving style is right for it. The pressure will be on as we only get one practice session on the Friday and then we are straight into qualifying, so it should be interesting.

“The Porsche Supercup is renowned for prestigious and fast drivers so it’s going to be a special weekend. We’re not in the championship so we’ll be looking forward to taking a few more risks as we don’t have a bigger picture to think about, but we’ve only got one race, so we have to make it count in qualifying, get our heads around it and crack on.”