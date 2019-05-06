Chesterfield’s golfing juniors are crowned county champions

Cheerful Chesterfield Golf Club is celebrating after its junior section team were crowned champions of Derbyshire.

The six-strong team lifted the Duffield Shield for the prestigious county junior title at Ashbourne Golf Club and will now be asked to represent Derbyshire in the National Team Championships, which will be held at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire in August.

The three best net scores count towards the Duffield Shield. Joe Streets and Jack Barker-Sabido both scored net 68s, with Louie Cole shooting a net 69 to give a total of 205. That was enough to fend off Breadsall Priory in second place.

Joe also won the individual net prize. There were four net 68s shot on the day, but he won on countback, which was a fantastic achievement so early in his golfing career.

Jack came third net on countback and was third gross too. He has now been invited to represent Derbyshire in the six-man team for the Under-18s’ Ten Counties Championships at the next school half-term. In addition, he has qualified to take part in the Derbyshire Junior Matchplay Championships, to be held during the summer.

The three other players to make up the victirous Chesterfield team were George Marsden, Harvey Sands and Olivia Streets.