Chesterfield Hockey Club are beaten by the leaders Ben Rhydding

Chesterfield’s man-of-the-match Ben Curley.

A goal midway through the second half from the visitors was the difference between the two sides.

The experience and extra quality of Rhydding proved too much for hosts Chesterfield in a tight game.

Chesterfield made the title favourites work incredibly hard and should be pleased with another promising display.

Team captain Jon Moores was upbeat despite the loss and said: “We pushed a very good side all the way today and we should be proud of how we played.

"Both sides had chances but it wasn’t an open game, we had to pick and choose our moments and we did that very well.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t take our chances, their keeper was outstanding though. Again, plenty of positives to take into the next game”.

Coach Christian Battye echoed the skippers sentiments, saying: “In the last three games we’ve started to see real progress and learning from the group.

“They’ve started to understand what playing at this level is all about. Against the top sides like Ben Rhydding the slightest mistake is punished. Similarly, you have to take your chances at the other end.

"I hate losing, but there’s no shame in losing to a very good side in the manner we did. Sprits are high and we are already looking forward to the next match.”