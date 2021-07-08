Chesterfield Golf Club duo set to tee off for England at Royal St George’s
Two members of Chesterfield Golf Club will tee it up at Royal St George’s just days before the course stages the Open Championship after qualifying to represent England in an international competition.
Bradley Rhodes and Matthew Elks finished in the top two places when the Walton venue staged a competition in April as part of the R&A’s 9 Hole Challenge.
Their impressive stableford scores of 24 and 23 points bettered those of competitors from scores of other golf clubs across the country and they will now team up to represent England on Saturday – five days before the Open starts on the same course.
Bradley, who has a handicap index of 19.0, and Matthew, who has a handicap index of 13.5, will play holes one, two, nine, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18 in a competition which includes 42 golfers from six countries.
They’ll be proudly sporting Chesterfield Golf Club shirts when they take to the tee.