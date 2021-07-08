Chesterfield Golf Club duo set to tee off for England at Royal St George’s

Chesterfield Golf Club members Bradley Rhodes (left) and Matthew Elks will represent England in an international competition at the Open Championship venue

Bradley Rhodes and Matthew Elks finished in the top two places when the Walton venue staged a competition in April as part of the R&A’s 9 Hole Challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their impressive stableford scores of 24 and 23 points bettered those of competitors from scores of other golf clubs across the country and they will now team up to represent England on Saturday – five days before the Open starts on the same course.

Bradley, who has a handicap index of 19.0, and Matthew, who has a handicap index of 13.5, will play holes one, two, nine, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18 in a competition which includes 42 golfers from six countries.