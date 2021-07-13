Chesterfield Golf Club duo finish second at Open course

Chesterfield Golf club members Matthew Elks and Bradley Rhodes performed brilliantly to finish second in the R&A 9 Hole Challenge.

Bradley Rhodes and Matthew Elks celebrate a tournament to remember.
The pair represented England at Royal St George’s on Saturday, just five days before the venue hosts the Open Championship, after qualifying via their home club’s own nine-hole competition in April.

And Matt was again in scintillating form carding 23 points across the nine holes. Backed by Brad’s 13 points the pairing’s impressive 36-point haul was enough for second place – just two points off the overall winners.

With over 40,000 golfers entering the original competition, just qualifying was a huge achievement.

To then go on to achieve a second placed finish against 20 other pairings was a credit to Matt and Brad.