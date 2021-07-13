Chesterfield Golf Club duo finish second at Open course
Chesterfield Golf club members Matthew Elks and Bradley Rhodes performed brilliantly to finish second in the R&A 9 Hole Challenge.
The pair represented England at Royal St George’s on Saturday, just five days before the venue hosts the Open Championship, after qualifying via their home club’s own nine-hole competition in April.
And Matt was again in scintillating form carding 23 points across the nine holes. Backed by Brad’s 13 points the pairing’s impressive 36-point haul was enough for second place – just two points off the overall winners.
With over 40,000 golfers entering the original competition, just qualifying was a huge achievement.
To then go on to achieve a second placed finish against 20 other pairings was a credit to Matt and Brad.