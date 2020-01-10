Chesterfield duo set to compete at 'the biggest female boxing tournament in the world'

Chesterfield boxing duo Jade Ashmore and Amy Greatorex have been selected for the East Midlands squad set to compete at The Golden Girl Championships.

The pair will head out to Sweden with the rest of the regional team later this month for a tournament dubbed 'the biggest female boxing tournament in the world'.

They will enter the Boras-based tournament, held between 31st January and 2nd February, and test themselves against high profile female competitors from across the globe.

Ashmore, of Chesterfield Amateur Boxing Club, is no stranger to the international arena and the rigours of training for an elite event.

But she has made a significant adjustment this time.

She said: "My training camp is in full swing and I will be boxing in 51-54kg weight class, one weight category about my usual 48-51kg.

"I've been training two-to-three times a day fitting it in around my work so I can be fit for this.

"When I come back from Sweden I will be making weight for the English National Championships in April, 51kg category.

"I am using Sweden as my warm up for the nationals."

Both Ashmore and Greatorex have been committed to grafting in the gym over the festive season and will be hoping all their hard work pays off in Sweden.

Greatorex, of Spire Boxing Academy, is ready to rumble on the big stage.

She added: "I’m off to Sweden with the East Midlands squad for The Golden Girl Championship, to say I’m happy is an understatement!"