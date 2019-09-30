Chesterfield driver Yates swaps cars for prestigious Rally GB

Chesterfield’s World Rally Championship 2 (WRC2) driver Rhys Yates has defended his decision to swap cars ahead of one of the biggest events of the season this week, the Rally GB in Wales.

The 27-year-old Yates has switched from his Skoda Fabia R5 to a Hyundai i20 R5, and although he admits it could compromise his performance, he feels it’s a sensible move for his long-term career.

He said: “I always felt this first year in WRC2 was about learning, and I need to make sure I’m in the right car at the right time.

“I am absolutely not saying that’s not the Skoda, but there are other cars out there and I have to try them.

“I am more familiar with the terrain in Wales than new places I went to for the first time, such as Monte Carlo, Sweden and Corsica.

“So that makes it a good place to run a new car. I need to broaden my experience of cars, and that’s what I’m doing this week.”

Yates starts the Llandudno-based rally looking to capitalise on a strong debut season in WRC2, which started with fourth place at the Monte Carlo Rally.

He has scored points and finished in the top ten in four of the five events he has tackled.

He added: “I’m pleased with how the season has gone so far. We’ve learned so much from the variety of rallies.”