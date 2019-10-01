Chesterfield driver endures birthday weekend to forget at Silverstone

Chesterfield driver Seb Perez openly confessed he endured “a weekend to forget” in the penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship at Silverstone.

The Team Amigos Racing ace celebrated his 20th birthday in the build-up to the meeting, but was left with nothing to celebrate.

In challenging weather, after torrential downpours, he was stuck on the wrong, slick tyres for the first race on a track that remained surprisingly slippery, and then he struggled with speed as the track started to dry out in race two.

His finishing positions were seventh in his pro class and 12th overall, followed by ninth in his class and 15th overall.

Perez said: “Yes, it was a weekend to forget, which was a real shame. We missed the boat in race one in terms of tyres, but it was all about the luck of the draw as to whether you were on wets or drys.

“I expected the circuit to dry our faster than it did, as did plenty of other drivers, but that doesn’t help our result.

“In race two, we didn’t have the pace in the car. It was a weirdrace to end a strange weekend.

“However, that’s racing. We’ve got to head to Brands Hatch now for the championship finale and focus on getting a good result.

“Hopefully, we can end the season on a high, which will make the winter a bit easier.”

Silverstone hasn’t proved a lucky circuit for Perez all season. Only four weeks earlier, he was robbed of a podium spot when contact sent him off the track and into the gravel.

His Team Amigos teammate, George Gamble, won both of the weekend’s races.