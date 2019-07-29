Chesterfield boxer Liam Dring thanks fans after pro debut win

Up-and-coming Chesterfield boxer Liam Dring has heaped praise on his supporters after making a successful professional debut.

The 21-year-old flyweight’s first pro fight came in a show at the Britannia Hotel in Nottingham on Saturday night.

And after beating the vastly more experienced Spaniard Elvis Guillen on points, Dring couldn’t contain his delight.

“I would like to thank everyone who bought tickets to support me, as well as my coach Jay Shinfield, my manager Mike Shinfield, and all my sponsors.

“Guillen had had 69 professional fights before and also came in at 6lb heavier than me on fight day. But I outboxed him in every one of the four three-minute rounds and brought the win home.”

Victory was a dream come true for Dring, who has had his sights set on a career in boxing since his days at Tupton Hall School.

He decided to turn pro after a successful 35-bout amateur career, which included winning a silver medal at the Haringey Box Cup in 2015.

“I want to make something of myself,” he said. “I am aiming high and training my hardest to see how far I can go.

“I’m always in the gym. I train two or three times every day, and I want to give my boxing career the best shot.”

As always, Dring had the backing in Nottingham of his father, Gary, who enjoyed a terrific amateur boxing career himself.

“Dad has always been behind me,” added Dring. “He gets me on the treadmill and helps with nutrition.”

Dring’s next pro fight has been pencilled in for Sheffield on Friday, September 20.