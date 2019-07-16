Chesterfield ace thrilled to be part of Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix weekend

“A fantastic experience” is how Chesterfield ace Seb Perez described racing in front of 141,000 fans on British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

While Lewis Hamilton was revelling in his record-breaking victory, the 19-year-old Perez was making his debut in the Porsche Supercup, which was one of the supporting races to the main event.

What’s more, he held his own against some very experienced drivers to finish 19th overall in the 30-car field.

Perez said: “It was great to be there, and battling with some of those drivers was fantastic.

“It’s not always about your finishing position at this sort of event. It’s more about being there and competing.

“It was a massive learning curve, but nice to try something different.

“We are back at Silverstone at the end of August. racing with the FIA World Endurance Championship, so that will be interesting.”

The Supercup is the highest level of Porsche one-make competition, so a step-up for Perez from his usual drive in the Carrera Cup GB.

After a solid practice session, the Amigos-backed driver was disappointed to line up 22nd overall and seventh of the rookie drivers.

But once he took to the track, he made up a couple of places and settled into a race-long battle with Carrera Cup rival Josh Webster.

Part of a ten-car train, he couldnt make up any more positions before the end, but he finished only seven seconds off the top ten.