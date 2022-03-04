Chesterfield Queens park sports centre playscheme. Table tennis, Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates.

25 retro pictures from Chesterfield's sports scene - including Chesterfield Hockey Club, Chesterfield Cricket Club and plenty of junior sport

Our latest sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Chesterfield’s sports scene down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:59 am

We’ve got the town’s hockey club, cricket club and rugby union side all covered. There’s also some cracking pictures from junior sport across the town, and Liam Pitchford on his rise to success.

If you have any retro pics you want to see published, email [email protected]

1. Chesterfield HC U11's

A past U11 team from Chesterfield Hockey Club. Did you come through the club's junior sides?

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield Junior Blues

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

3. Queens Park Sports Centre

Lucas Bushby, Oliver Redfern, William Bushby and George Slack take part in a scheme to get people playing sport in Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Queens Park Sports Centre

Chesterfield Queens park sports centre playscheme. Table tennis, Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 7