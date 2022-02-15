A former Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football and action from U7's Norton Woodseats and FC Sports Blacks.

15 retro pictures from Matlock's grassroots sports scene - including a special visit by Sir Steve Redgrave to St Joseph's Primary School

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

Hopefully that was the case for the pupils from Highfields School and St Joseph Primary School pictured in our gallery.

We also have pictures of junior football, orienteering and water polo.

Take a look at our pics and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Hockey training

England hockey star Charlotte Hartley was the special guest at Highfields School in Matlock as part of a past World Sports Day.

Photo: Paul Robinson

2. Olympic Hero

Sir Steve Redgrave talks to pupils about sport during a visit to St.Joseph's Primary School.

Photo: Paul Robinson

3. Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School

Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School enjoyed sporting success after winning a Benchball Sports Stars Challenge at the Arc Leisure Centre.

Photo: Edward Dingwall

4. Water Sport

South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido.

Photo: Paul Robinson

