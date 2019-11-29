Boxing masterclass awaits A-Rock Academy's rising star

A four-year-old boy from North Wingfield is set for a boxing masterclass by a top trainer with links to MTK Global.

Caden James has been invited for a one-on-one session with Johney Roye, MTK's youth programmes manager, in Manchester.

It is some rise for Caden, a member of Chesterfield's A-Rock Boxing Academy, who only took up the sport five months ago.

Proud dad Stuart says the guidance from rising boxing star and club coach Jade Ashmore has developed Caden inside and outside the ring.

He said: "Jade has been brilliant with him. She's really brought him on and played a big part in his development.

"Caden had never put a boxing glove on until a few months ago and now he's winning awards.

"She spends time with him, time away from her own boxing, to train with him and give him one-on-one sessions. He has the confidence now to go up against boys who are six or seven years old and he's winning awards.

"He's going to a session in Manchester ran by MTK Global who are kitting him out and looking after him - he's only been boxing five months!"

And added: "Boxing has really brought him out of his shell. He was a shy boy and now he's glowing. All he wants to do is box. When he's boxing he's in his element."

Boxing management company MTK boast superstars such as Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton in their stable. And some of the sport's leading figures, including Dillian Whyte and Joe Calzaghe, have offered their support of Caden on social media.