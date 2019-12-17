Bolsover 10k is a big success

North Derbyshire Running Club recently hosted the 33rd Bolsover 10k.

It was run on a perishingly cold morning; with both the great crew of club marshals and 730 plus runners struggling to some degree to keep warm.

That first runner was William Strangeway of Lincoln Wellington club, who won the race with over a minute to spare over unattached athlete Tom Shaw: William running 32:19,Tom 33:44.

First lady home was Chrissie Dover of Derby ac in a time of 38:20, Chrissie prevailing from unattached athlete Elle Twentyman (38:57) by some 30 seconds.

I'm counting 37 runners home from the .There were many unfamiliar names to me too, including our first runner back, Ashley Wilde who ran 39:12, to get the the better of David Taylor (40:38) and Ian Monaghan (40:47)

Perhaps the best NDRC performance of the morning came from our first lady home, Emma Thornelow, Emma knocking well over a minute off her prior best 10k time in running 48:17 and 4th lady home in her age category.

David Pendlebury (44:28) Joanne May (51:42) and Kimberley Cole (60:10) impressed and there were great runs from former NDRC first-claim runners Skip Sanderson, 8th home in 36:17, Tom Topham, 25th home in 38:01, and former NDRC runner, and eternal club legend, John Cannon, coming back to some great 10k form with a time of 41:59.

Other club times: 38.Ashley Wilde 39:12, 56.David Taylor 40:38, 57 Ian Monaghan 40:57 and 81.Jon Gregson 42:22