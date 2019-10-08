Bittersweet British Rally for Chesterfield’s Yates after car change

The challenging Wales Rally GB turned into a bittersweeet experience for Chesterfield’s world star Rhys Yates.

The 27-year-old was happy to deliver another top-ten finish and more points in his maiden season in the World Rally Championship 2.

But at the same time, one of the most complicated rallies of the year lived up to its name for Yates, who endured punctures and other issues that cost him valuable time.

He had decided to change cars, from his usual Skoda Fabia R5 to a Hyundai i20 R5, the idea being that the Llandudo-based rally was the ideal time to test new metal in familiar surroundings, offering valuable insight for next season.

However, it didn’t all go to plan, and Yates is now hoping he can improve for the next rally, which is in the south of Spain at the and of this month.

He said: “The Wales Rally GB was an awesome event, one of the best in the world. But it was also really hard work.

“I know we came here with a different car, so it wasn’t going to be straightforward, but I’ve got to be honest and say I didn’t get a lot of luck.

“We had a few niggles here and there, and it made for a difficult event.

“When the car was on song, it was great and I really enjoyed myself. But I need to scrub myself down now and start working on the next rally.”