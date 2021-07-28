Belper's Pearne-Webb delighted after Team GB's convincing win over India

Hollie Pearne-Webb in action against India. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A 4-1 victory against South Africa in game two of Pool A was followed up by a win by a similar scoreline against India on Wednesday.

And Belper’s Pearne-Webb was delighted with the result.

He said: "I was pleased with the start and then we slipped down a little bit and then got back at it, I don’t think we have had an easy game against India for as long as I have been playing, they are always tough opposition.

“Oppositions have not scored many goals against them so I am really happy to come away with a 4-1 win.

“Overall, for 75 per cent of the tournament we have been playing really well. Even the Germany game that we lost, we felt we had the better play overall, we were just missing that bit in the D.

”Against South Africa, we had a dodgy start but grew into the game and played really well after that, so I think across all three of them I am pleased but we know we have to keep building.

"The next game against the Dutch is a test, we know if we want to get some points out of that we have to be really on it but we are all confident we can do a job.