Belper Strutt Club get tight win in T & M Motors Snooker League

Steve Bullock won for Belper Strutt.

Steve Bullock came through a tight opener on the deciding black which was almost fluked by his opponent before staying right on the lip of the pocket.Joe Neville continued his successful comeback to equalise in the next with a 68-55 scoreline and when When Darren Bunting added to that in the next with a 77-46 salvo things were looking good for the home team.But Justin Weller equalised soon after and then in an edgy low scoring encounter, Bullock and Wayne Shooter carried their team to victory on the deciding black.

Bolehill No 1 won 3-2 at Whitworth Institute where Ian Birks continued his recent break-building mode en route to victory with a run of 30 whilst Mick Ferguson took both his frames for the hosts, taking his singles leg after opponent Ricki Slack had potted the black only to go in-off

Alfreton No 2 are another team jostling at the head of the table and they also secured a 3-2 over Crich No 2 success with Ben Monk notching breaks of 31 and 28 whilst Andrew Beardsley had runs of 25 and 23 as they took each of their singles and doubles legs. Ady Lowe remained undefeated in both his legs for the Tramwaymen.