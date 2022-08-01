England striker Ellen White poses with the trophy after Sunday's Euro 2022 final. Photo: Getty.

White, 33, was brought up in Aylesbury, went to the Grange School and began her football adventure playing for Aylesbury Town, and although previously known for her goalscoring prowess, proved something of an unsung hero with more of a supportive role in the Lionesses’ attack through this tournament.

She scored twice, both in the 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, but her work-rate both with and without the ball caught the eye as she proved a perfect partner for those around her in an England shirt whilst giving opponents very little respite.

And team captain Leah Williamson paid tribute to White and fellow veteran of the squad, 35-year-old Jill Scott, following the win over Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Jill Scott is the people’s champion. Ellen White, her England career and how close she has come at certain moments….

“That’s what we are as a team – those two people are just as important as anybody but I think they’re the ones that when they lift that trophy they deserve it the most, because of what they’ve done for the women’s game, and how they’ve been through the change.

“To stand up as European champions, I wanted them to take that moment in as well.”

White had chances to open the scoring in the first-half, seeing an early header saved by German keeper Merle Frohms and then firing over the bar when in space after being set up by Beth Mead.

White was eventually replaced by Alessia Russo on 56 minutes and the Lionesses finally took the lead just after the hour mark when another substitute, Leah Toone, was sent through the middle by a terrific through ball from Keira Walsh and lobbed Frohms in style.

The visitors equalised with 11 minutes to go of normal time when Tabea Wassmuth powered home from close range.