Argentinian rookie races to first win for Hillspeed team

Argentinian rookie Nico Varrone produced a spectacular maiden win in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship for the Hathersage-based Hillspeed team.

Verrone returned Hillspeed to winning ways in only his fifth F3 race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium after an exceptional series of overtakes in round 14 of the championship.

Starting only eighth on the grid for the second of the weekend’s three contests, the 18-year-old unleashed a remarkable performance, either side of finishing positions of 11th and eighth in the other races.

“It’s incredible,” beamed Varrone. “My first race was at Silverstone only last month, and I couldn’t get to Donington for budget reasons.

“But here I am at Spa for the first time, so to get a win is something I can’t believe. The car was fantastic.”

Hillspeed team principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “We’re massively pleased for Nico. To do what he did is very special, and he’ll only get quicker. He performed very impressively.”

Varrone’s win lifted him to 16th in the standings with 73 points. His Hillspeed teammate, Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol, who finished tenth, 12th and 13th in Belgium, sits 11th with 160 points. Rounds 16, 17 and 18 take place at Brands Hatch over the weekend of August 3 and 4.