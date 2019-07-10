One-year extension for Daryn Smit at Derbyshire

Daryn Smit has committed his future to Derbyshire by signing a one-year extension that will keep him at The Pattonair County Ground until the end of the 2020 season.

The 35-year-old has featured in 46 matches across all formats for Derbyshire, scoring 820 runs, while claiming 56 catches and nine stumpings.

Smit has led the Second XI to four wins in the season so far, while helping the likes of Sam Conners and Fynn Hudson-Prentice in their progression to the first team.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will continue in his role as Second XI captain alongside studying for his ECB Level Four coaching qualification, providing guidance and coaching to the younger players in the squad.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said: “We are delighted to have Daryn with us for another season. His work in the second team has been hugely beneficial and it is important to have an experienced player to bring on the youngsters.

“He still has a lot to offer on the field and is a good option to have within the squad with the bat and gloves.

“The development of young players is very important at this club, and Daryn has played a big role in working with them on and off-the-field to prepare them for first-team cricket.”’

Smit added: “I am really pleased to be staying with Derbyshire for another season. This is a great club and we’ve made a home here in Derbyshire.

“To be able to continue playing, while also developing my coaching is something that is very important to me, and I am thankful that Derbyshire had given me that opportunity.”