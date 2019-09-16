Newly-promoted Chesterfield and District Snooker League sides pocket early victories

The 92nd season of the Chesterfield and District Snooker League began this week with some early surprises in Division One - three out of the four newly-promoted teams enjoyed early victories.

Newbold Community Association ‘A’ beat Hasland ‘A’ by three frames to two and Alfreton Palmer Morewood ‘A’ beat the 2017/18 Champions, Alfreton ‘E’ by the same scoreline.

But it was New Whittington SC who top the table at this early stage with a 4-1 win over the long serving N.E.D.S.C ‘A’. Dan Lock, Jay Lock, Steve Clayton and Mark Lee collecting the points for New Whitt and for the North East team, Scott Dudley securing a consolation point.

In Division Two, Lennons ‘C’ didn’t let last season’s relegation set them back. In a bid to regain a place back in the top flight, they convincingly beat visitors Newbold Comms ‘B’ 4-1 and take an early lead at the top of the table.

New team Clowne Liberal ‘C’ announce their arrival in style to Division Three by inflicting a 5-0 win over Newbold WMC ‘B’. Wayne Ball, Ian Atkinson, Rob Harris, Dave Shaw and Captain, Rich Field all taking the points.

Suffering the same fate as Newbold was Lennons ‘G’ who also went down 5-0 to North Wingfield WMC ‘B’.

The high break honours go to Staveley MW ‘H’ player, Daniel Tramantano, for a 61 break against Mike Boden of Lennons SC in the Handicap competition.