Yates rounds off rally season alongside Valentino Rossi at Monza

Chesterfield rally driver Rhys Yates will round off his season this weekend by rubbing shoulders with a host of stars, including multiple Moto GP world champion Valentino Rossi.

Just like Rossi, the 24-year-old Yates is one of a select few drivers to have received an invitation to the Monza Rally Show in Italy. And he will be joined in his Brettex Ford Fiesta R5 car by a world rally championship icon from the 1990s, five-times winning co-driver Denis Giraudet.

It will be the perfect end to Yates’s second year behind the wheel of the latest R5 category machinery, which has seen him take fourth place overall in the British Rally Championship, finishing ahead of many more experienced contenders.

A capacity crowd will pack into the legendary Monza race track, near Milan, for one of the most popular events in mainland Europe which dates back 30 years.

An excited Yates said: “It is a true honour to be asked to compete at such a prestigious event, and I can’t wait. The Monza circuit is steeped in history and attracts some of the most passionate motorsport enthusiasts on the planet.

“To be alongside so many of my heroes will be a fantastic experience, and Denis will give me valuable advice.”