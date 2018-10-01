Yates has chance to snatch British title at Wales Rally

Chesterfield driver Rhys Yates has an outside chance of snatching the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship this weekend when he heads to one of the biggest motorsport events in the UK.

The 26-year-old Brettex-backed Skoda Fabia R5 pilot is tackling Britain’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship, which is the Dayninsure Wales Rally over 23 stages and a whopping 318 kilometres of competitive driving.

And if he wins both rounds in Wales, the British title will certainly be within his grasp after two podium finishes earlier in the campaign.

Yates said: “I know it’s an outside chance of taking the title, but I didn’t commit to the championship to be happy with third or fourth.

“In rallying, anything can happen, ande we need to go out there and win.”

Wales Rally GB is considered to be one of the toughest events in the World Championship calendar and has attracted some of the best drivers in the business.

It is Yates’s third attempt at the race, with his best result coming in 2016 when he was 11th in his class.

He added: “I have been pleased with my progress this season, especially in the events I have tackled across Europe.

“It’s going to be tough in Wales, but I have done many of the stages before.

“I have to remember that this is only the first full season in the Skoda. But it’s going to be a very exciting rally, and the atmosphere will be fantastic.”