Thai ace ‘Cutter’ to spearhead Hillspeed challenge

Exciting Thai driver Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol has been confirmed as the first signing of 2019 for the Hathersage-based team, Hillspeed.

Chaimongkol, who ended his maiden season in the British Formula Three Championship last year as the top rookie driver after finishing ninth overall, will spearhead the Hillspeed challenge.

Having progressed through the team’s driver development programme, the 20-year-old has established himself as a very promising talent.

In 2018, he took two podium finishes, including a sensational second at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Team principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “Cutter has become an integral part of the Hillspeed family. We are confident he can be a consistently strong front-runner this year.”