Thai ace celebrates his birthday in style for Hillspeed team

Thai driver Sasakorn Chaimongkol, of Hillspeed, in action at Donington Park.
Thai driver Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol celebrated his 19th birthday in style by adding another top-four finish to his tally for the Hathersage-based Hillspeed team.

Racing on his home track at Donington Park, Chaimongkol also posted a top-ten finish in a later race to consolidate his position of ninth in the standings for the BRDC British F3 Championship.

German teammate Jusuf Owega also looked set for a weekend to remember when starting off with an exceptional performance in the wet qualifying session, posting the fourth fastest time and only missing out on a maiden pole position by 0.2 seconds.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t capitalise and had to settle for ninth position in the race. After a luckless retirement at the start of the second race, resulting from a multi-car tangle, Owega was then 12th in the final contest.

Meanwhile, Hillspeed rookie Ben Hurst chalked up three race-finishes to continue his development in his maiden season in British F3. The Canadian’s best result was 13th after a strong and solid drive in the second race of the weekend.

Hillspeed boss Richard Ollerenshaw said: “It was a mixed weekend, with a few missed opportunities. But Cutter’s top four was a highlight, especially on his birthday, and Jusuf’s wet qualifying was outstanding, confirming the capability of the car.”

The season comes to an end at Silverstone on October 13 and 14.