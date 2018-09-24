Thai ace celebrates his birthday in style for Hillspeed team

Thai driver Sasakorn ‘Cutter’ Chaimongkol celebrated his 19th birthday in style by adding another top-four finish to his tally for the Hathersage-based Hillspeed team.

Racing on his home track at Donington Park, Chaimongkol also posted a top-ten finish in a later race to consolidate his position of ninth in the standings for the BRDC British F3 Championship.

German teammate Jusuf Owega also looked set for a weekend to remember when starting off with an exceptional performance in the wet qualifying session, posting the fourth fastest time and only missing out on a maiden pole position by 0.2 seconds.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t capitalise and had to settle for ninth position in the race. After a luckless retirement at the start of the second race, resulting from a multi-car tangle, Owega was then 12th in the final contest.

Meanwhile, Hillspeed rookie Ben Hurst chalked up three race-finishes to continue his development in his maiden season in British F3. The Canadian’s best result was 13th after a strong and solid drive in the second race of the weekend.

Hillspeed boss Richard Ollerenshaw said: “It was a mixed weekend, with a few missed opportunities. But Cutter’s top four was a highlight, especially on his birthday, and Jusuf’s wet qualifying was outstanding, confirming the capability of the car.”

The season comes to an end at Silverstone on October 13 and 14.