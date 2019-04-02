Porsche ace Seb Perez all set for the new motor racing season

Teenage motor racing ace Seb Perez, of Chesterfield, says he can’t wait for his first outing of the season this weekend at Brands Hatch.

The 19-year-old Perez is competing again in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship at the wheel of a £130,000 second-generation Porsche Type 991 911 GTS car that looks stunning.

He also plans to complement his Carrera Cup outings by competing on selected stage rallies in Europe, driving a 2700cc historic specification 1977 Porsche 911.

But for now, his focus is on the leap into the pro category of the ultra-competitive Carrera Cup series under the Redline Racing banner.

Last season was his best yet as he overcame a difficult start to take six pro-am victories and a further six podium places from the 16 rounds to win the title.

Redling Racing are Porsche race and rally-car specialists and have a proven track recoird in the Carrera Cup. They have been putting Perez under the spotlight in recent weeks with testing at many of the top Uk circuits.

Perez said: “I really enjoyed last season, which was the best of my racing career. But I am incredibly happy to be racing with Redline for my second season in the Porsche Carrera Cup.

“We’ve had a productive test together, and it’s all looking positive for the car, which is livered and sponsored by Amigos.”

The team’s sister car will be driven by another promising Nottinghamshire prospect, George Gamble.