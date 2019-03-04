Perez to mount double assault on new motor racing season

Chesterfield’s 19-year-old race ace, Seb Perez, is set to mount a double assault on the competitive motorsport campaign in 2019.

Perez will be back at the wheel for another campaign in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB Championship, driving his Team Amigos Porsche 911 GT3, and will also contest European stage rallies in a 1977 Porsche 911 rally car.

Thanks to his impressive success last season, he will make the leap into the pro category of the ultra-competitive Carrera Cup.

And he is set for a fruitful rally season on the evidence of his performance at Rally Sol de Ponet in Majorca, where he finished fourth overall and also banked a fastest-time stage.

Perez said: “The classic Porsche 911 was a challenge, but I was well up for it. I came here last year and finished 11th in a Ford Escort Mk2, so the aim was to beat that.

“It was a great rally, and I’m looking forward to getting out to Europe and doing as many rallies as I can when my Carrera Cup calendar allows.”

Perez is one of the country’s best young drivers, having enjoyed a consistent rise to the top.

Last season was his best yet as he overcame a difficult start to take six pro-am victories from the 16 rounds of the Carrera Cup GB series. This term starts in April.