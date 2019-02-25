Dream debut in the snow for rallying ace Rhys Yates

Chesterfield rally-driver Rhys Yates continued his impressive debut season in the FIA World Rally Championship with a top-ten position in the WC2 category in the snow and ice at Rally Sweden.

Yates and returning co-driver James Morgan set a string of blistering stage times throughout the weekend, and guided their Brettex Skoda Fabia R5 to tenth spot.

This means he heads into round three in Corsica at the end of March in sixth place overall, just five points shy of the leading three.

It maintained a dream start in the world championship for the 26-year-old after fourth place on his maiden outing at the legendary Monet Carlo Rally.

Yates said: “Monte Carlo and Sweden are two of the toughest events on the calendar. They are not just about the driving, they’re about learning the conditions and what to expect on every stage. They are a huge challenge.

“If you had said at the start of the season that I’d be sixth after round two, I would have bitten your hand off.

“I have to say I loved every minute of Rally Sweden. I was really happy with the result and, more importantly, with my pace throughout the weekend.

“It was the first time I have contested a rally on full snow and ice, which don’t really suit my driving style. But I managed to adapt, and the confidence came. Tenth is a great result for me.

“Now I can focus more on the driving element in Corsica as the championships shifts back to an asphalt surface, and I will feel a little more at home.”