Cook returns for memorable finale to Moto3 season for Wilson Racing

Last year’s champion Max Cook returned as a wildcard for his former team to help make it a memorable finale to the Moto3 season for the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing.

In the final round of the Motostar British Championship at Brands Hatch, Cook won the opening race of the weekend, and was joined on the podium by Wilson teammate Scott Ogden.

Thirty-one riders from the GP and standard classes competed on the 2.4-mile GP circuit over ten laps. But Cook made a superb start from third on the grid and was soon controlling the race from the front.

He crossed the line 3.415 seconds in front of Ogden, who had been fastest in qualifying and led a group of six other riders home.

Of the other Wilson riders, Charlie Atkins was seventh, Jack Hart also made the top ten, Osian Jones was 14th and Jake Clark 16th.

The team were hoping to build on their success in the second race the next day, but they were badly hampered by rain that left standing water on the track.

Cook had a problem on the grid and had to start in stone last, while Ogden and Clark were caught out by the conditions.

At least Hart battled bravely to finish fourth, his best effort of the year, while Jones was sixth and Atkins eighth.