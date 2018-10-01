Chesterfield race ace Seb Perez takes the title

Chesterfield’s Seb Perez rounded off a magnificent debut year in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB by securing the ProAm title at the season finale’ at Brands Hatch last weekend (29th/30th September).

He embarked on an emphatic drive, celebrating his 19th Birthday in style by taking third ProAm in the opener on Sunday morning.

And his 12th podium of the season was enough to clinch the title with a race in hand.

“What an amazing feeling,” said an elated Perez. “It’s been a really tough season and there were times when I thought it really wasn’t going to be our year, but I worked really hard in turning it around. The results, podiums and wins just kept coming and as long as I kept consistent, I knew I had a decent chance.”

Perez also praised the work of his team which made his success possible.

“I really do acknowledge how much of an achievement it is to do well in the Carrera Cup,” he added

“It’s such a tough championship and can be very unpredictable, so to come here in my debut year and be first ProAm and second Rookie to George, well it doesn’t get much better than that.

“I’m so happy for the team and the guys at Team Parker racing who have been superb all year long and have been a really important part of my progress.

“A huge thanks must go to my sponsors Amigos who have been behind me all the way. What a year.”