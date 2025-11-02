McCann hits big break in Matlock leagu

JIM McCANN (Whitworth)

JIM McCANN, fresh from his laser eye operation recently, showed the benefit of that procedure by bouncing back to top form with breaks of 91 and 34 for Whitworth Institute in their Classic Gas Bodyshop Billiards League contest at Tansley Potters, running out a 150-84 victor.

However, that was not enough for his team to gain overall spoils as the hosts' Joe Neville weighed in with runs of 34 and 30 to engineer a 10-8 overall win.

Last year's champions Mayfield Institute have hit the summit this time around too after their 14-7 success at Bolehill Institute.

Ricki Slack's 30 break did not compare with a run of five or six twenty odds from Keith Gregory, who seems to have taken a real liking to the venue on his last couple of visits and reeled off the required points target in a mere 45 minutes play.

Mark Jennings then took a tight encounter 150-136 to rubber stamp the success.

Neville was also in fine form for early pacesetters Tansley against Crich Comrades in the T & M Motors Snooker League as he took a 71-13 triumph before son Radford doubled the lead.

Both Hawkins, Steve and Joe, also obliged for 4-0 before Nick Berry and Ade Smith avoided the whitewash with a black ball win in the concluding doubles leg.

Edgefold No2 are level on points but with one win less from one less game played and they also had a 4-1 victory over Clay Cross Brotherhood No2.

Josh Dakin was in excellent form, taking both his singles and doubles legs with runs of 24 and 34 respectively while Martin Barwick amassed 71 points for his success.

Andrew Bailey was on target for the visitors.

Last years champs Edgefold No1 took a 3-2 verdict from Belper RBL with Steve Burton notching a 30 break and Richard Ferguson top scoring after Rob Muxlow set them off to a flyer.

Justin Weller took both his singles and pairs contests however, latterly with Wayne Shooter, to reduce the arrears.

Bolehill No1 move into fourth place after a 3-2 win at Clay Cross Brotherhood No1.

John Barlow (32 break) is proving an able deputy for the hosts as he convincingly took the opener 89-40 but Colin Marchington and Ricki Slack put the visitors into the ascendency before a fluked pink from Ian Birks secured overall victory in the next.

Ian McKay also fluked a red on his first visit in the doubles (partnering Tony Blant) but went on to make an excellent and decisive break of 46 from it, aided by another one half way through but also with some classy work around the blue spot to keep it going. He fell just one short of team-mate Duncan Waring's leading contribution of 47 a few weeks back but the pair had the consolation of breaking the century points barrier on the night with an emphatic 107pts.

Edgefold No3 travelled to Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 and came away with a great 3-2 verdict.

Conrad Spencer set the ball rolling and although John Smith and Phil Longden kept up their unbeaten team records, Roy Taylor levelled on the black to leave it all on the doubles.

And up stepped Spencer and Fin Harvey to deliver a 59-37 blow.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 defeated Bolehill No2 3-2 in the other game with John Smith, standing in as reserve, racking up top score of 90 points though Paul Young was successful in each of his singles and doubles legs for the vanquished, latterly teaming up with debutant Owen Williams.

Player of the week: Joe Neville (Tansley Potters).