Matt Critchley hits century as Chesterfield crush Alvaston & Boulton

There was a sensational 184-run win for Chesterfield CC at Queen’s Park when they completely outplayed Alvaston & Boulton CC in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division.

After losing an early wicket, Callum Hiron (19) and Alex Hibbert (34) steadied the ship before centurion Matt Critchley and Andrew Parkin-Coates came together in a partnership that oozed class

They put on 101 before Parkin-Coates was out for a fine 44 with the score on 167-4

Critchley, in an extremely well-paced innings, struck three massive sixes — combining big hits with deft shots.

His first 50 came off 51 balls, the second off 34 as he reached 100 with a six.

After the departure of Parkin-Coates, Critchley was joined by overseas player Justin Dill and the two added 82 in 54 balls.

Critchley was eventually out for 117 off 94 balls with the score on 249-5. Dill made 37.

In the visitors’ reply Paul Holmes got two wickets in two terrific balls of varying pace to reduce Alvaston and Boulton to 6-2.

Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman (22) put up some resistance but when he became Holmes’ third victim at 32-3 they were really struggling.

It was probably Holmes’ best bowling since he joined at the start of this season. South African paceman Dill then took two wickets (including Derbyshire’s Hamidullah Qadri) to make it 42-5.

Chesterfield’s two youngest bowlers Jed Frazer and spinner Tom Bacon, who took a first XI best 4-18, then finished the job as the visitors were dismissed for 95.